KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Afghanistan's airspace is open, international flights can use it, a source in the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) told Sputnik.

Al Jazeera earlier reported that the first commercial flight had taken off from Kabul airport to the Qatari capital of Doha.

"With the opening of a control center at Kabul airport, Afghan airspace is now open to air traffic and foreign aircraft can cross Afghan airspace," the source said.

The source also confirmed that the first international commercial flight with foreigners on board had departed from Kabul.