KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday he was relieved from his duties.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Kabul confirmed relevant media reports to Sputnik.

"According to presidential verbal decree, my duty as an ambassador of the Republic of Afghanistan to Moscow was finished," Bahand said.

He added he had already returned to Kabul.