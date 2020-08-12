UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Ambassador To Russia Confirms To Sputnik His Dismissal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Confirms to Sputnik His Dismissal

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday he was relieved from his duties.

Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Kabul confirmed relevant media reports to Sputnik.

"According to presidential verbal decree, my duty as an ambassador of the Republic of Afghanistan to Moscow was finished," Bahand said.

He added he had already returned to Kabul.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Media From

Recent Stories

Most important sector of cotton should not be igno ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Vs England: 2nd Test tomorrow

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Customs Horizonsinitiative ..

11 minutes ago

Lukashenko Convenes Meeting on Security, Constitut ..

13 minutes ago

West Should Abstain From Fostering Color Revolutio ..

13 minutes ago

Train Derailment in Scotland's Aberdeenshire Has R ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.