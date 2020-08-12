UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Ambassador To Russia Relieved From Duties - Diplomatic Source To Sputnik

Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand was relieved from his duties, a diplomatic source in Kabul told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Afghanistan's Ambassador to Russia Latif Bahand was relieved from his duties, a diplomatic source in Kabul told Sputnik.

"Yes, he was dismissed," the source said, regarding the recent reports of Afghan media claiming that the ambassador was fired on the order from President Ashraf Ghani.

