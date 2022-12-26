KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) An explosion hit near the police headquarters of the Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, killing the regional police chief, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

"An explosion occurred at the entrance to the police department, resulting in the death of the police head," the source said.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in mid-August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. In early September, the group set up a new government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during previous Taliban rule and has been under UN sanctions since 2001. The security situation in the country remains tense.