KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) A movement of prominent Afghan clerics, politicians and public figures, known as the Change Movement, has called upon the Afghan government and the Taliban to stop violence and resume peace talks, warning that otherwise, it would resort to getting people to the streets in Afghanistan and abroad in a bid to enforce the implementation of peace.

"We strongly urge the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to resume the stalled process of inter-Afghan peace talks as soon as possible," the movement said in an open letter, adding that "the [Afghan government] and the Taliban should stop the violence, refrain from bombing, and refrain from carrying out deadly attacks on Afghan cities."

The movement also called on international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and NATO, as well as the United States, to "monitor the peace process impartially and to urge the [Afghan government] and the Taliban to reduce violence, declare an immediate ceasefire and resolve disputes through peace talks as soon as possible.

"We warn that if the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban ... do not accept the demands of the 'Change Movement,' this oppressed nation will move and rise under the leadership of its spiritual, ethnic and national figures to change the current dire situation. In this case, we will continue the peaceful protests and civil movements inside Afghanistan and internationally, and we will stand against all Parties, organizations and groups that hinder peace," the letter read.

The movement also offered its mediation services in negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban as a third party with "positive role and influence."

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. The talks were made possible under a landmark reconciliation deal brokered by the US back in February, under which the sides have committed to reducing violence, among other things. The commitment was broken repeatedly by both sides.