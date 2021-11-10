The Taliban (under UN sanction over terrorist activities) intends to recruit 150,000 people for the new Afghan army, the Taliban-appointed chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces, Qari Fasihuddin, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanction over terrorist activities) intends to recruit 150,000 people for the new Afghan army, the Taliban-appointed chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces, Qari Fasihuddin, said on Wednesday.

"We will start by recruiting 150,000 fighters for the new Afghan army," Fasihuddin said in an interview with Al-Jazeera, noting that the army is currently being gathered.

Fasihuddin also stressed that the movement seeks to recruit military who served under the previous authorities of Afghanistan.

"Priority will be given to those who have not been involved in corruption," the chief of staff of the Afghan armed forces added.

In mid-August, the Taliban entered Kabul, and announced the next day that the war was over. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of their interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.