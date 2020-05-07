UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise To 3,563 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Afghanistan's Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Rise to 3,563 - Reports

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose by 171 on Thursday to 3,563, with more than 14,000 people tested, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan rose by 171 on Thursday to 3,563, with more than 14,000 people tested, media said.

The biggest share of new cases was recorded in the capital Kabul, according to the Public Health Ministry's figures, cited by the Tolo news agency.

Cases were also reported in 12 provinces across the country.

The number of confirmed virus-related deaths was up by two, with the death toll reaching 106. Further eight people have recovered, taking the total to 468.

