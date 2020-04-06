MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Afghanistan rose by 30 to 367, seven patients have died in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, citing the health authorities, 17 people have recovered over the given period.

Most cases were reported in the province of Herat, where the number of those who had tested positive was 16. The capital city of Kabul has 6 reported cases, according to the ministry.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at 1,274,923, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of these, almost 70,000 have died.