BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

KABUL -- Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry registered 759 COVID-19 positive cases over the past 24 hours, totaling the number of patients to 16,509 in the country, a spokesman for the ministry Tawhid Shakohmand said Tuesday.

According to the official, 266 positive cases have been confirmed in the capital city Kabul, 212 cases in Herat and the remaining 281 cases have been confirmed in other parts of the militancy-battered Afghanistan.

WUHAN -- Wuhan University announced late on Monday that graduating students currently in China's mainland and postgraduates with scientific research tasks currently in China's mainland may return to the university starting from June 8 as the COVID-19 epidemic subsides.

Graduating students of Wuhan University can return in batches from June 8 to 11 and from June 14 to 17, according to the university's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan said Tuesday that COVID-19 infections in the country totaled 1,845 with 28 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Among the new confirmed cases, 16 were imported ones, the country's Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at a daily briefing.

NEW DELHI -- The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients Tuesday increased to 48.07 percent, India's Federal health ministry said.

"Till now, 95,527 patients have been cured and 97,581 patients are under active medical supervision," the ministry said.

JAKARTA -- The number of foreign travelers visiting Indonesia plunged by 87.44 percent to 160,040 in April year on year as COVID-19 pandemic had led holiday makers to suspend journeys, an agency said.

The agency conceded that the tourism sector has been hit by the pandemic since February, according to head of the National Agency of Statistics Kecuk Suhariyanto on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO -- Brazil has registered a single-day increase of 623 COVID-19 deaths, raising the national death toll to 29,937, the health ministry said on Monday.

Over the last 24 hours, authorities have detected 12,247 new infections, taking its total to 526,447, while 211,080 patients have recovered.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's death toll from COVID-19 reached 10,167 on Monday after an increase of 237 deaths on the previous day, its Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 2,771 new cases, taking its total infections to 93,435.