Afghanistan's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 31,000 After Over 270 New Cases

Mon 29th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 271, a significant drop in comparison to the previous day, to 31,238, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan has increased by 271, a significant drop in comparison to the previous day, to 31,238, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday.

On Sunday, the daily increase was at 351.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 12 to 733, while the recoveries reached the 13,934 mark after a 1,330 increase, according to the ministry's figures, cited by the Tolo news broadcaster.

