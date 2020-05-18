UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's COVID-19 Tally Tops 7,000 After 408 New Cases Registered - Reports

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:21 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has surged past 7,000 after 408 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan has surged past 7,000 after 408 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the TOLO news broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

The tally now stands at 7,072.

A day before, the country reported 262 new cases. On Friday, the daily increase hit a peak of 414 cases.

The number of active cases reached 6,098.

The death toll has risen by three to 173. The number of recoveries has grown by 23 to 801.

With population of 37 million, Afghanistan has conducted 23,497 tests since the onset of the epidemic.

