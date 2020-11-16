UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Dasht-e-Archi District On Brink Of Falling Under Taliban Attacks - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Taliban have been advancing on the Dasht-e-Archi district of Afghanistan's eastern Kunduz province for a day, having made some significant territorial advances, with the local forces signaling distress, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The militants seized the district's open market ” the Archi bazaar ” on Monday morning and fighting has continued for the district authorities' building.

The local official source told Sputnik that the district forces had to retreat under the heavy pressure from the Taliban in the absence of reinforcement from the government, warning that the district "might collapse.

Meanwhile, Kunduz governor's spokesman Ismatullah Moradi said the clashes for the open market have left eight Taliban militants killed and 13 others injured.

Casualties on the local forces' side include, according to Moradi, three soldiers killed and eight others injured.

The spokesman denied that the district had fallen.

According to Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, the head of the Kunduz provincial council, the bazaar has completely collapsed.

