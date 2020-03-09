UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Ex-chief Executive Abdullah Inaugurates Self As President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:35 PM

Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president Monday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with a strong Taliban

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president Monday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with a strong Taliban.

Ghani was declared as the winner of the election held last September, but Abdullah, who disputed the vote, held a parallel ceremony surrounded by hundreds of supporters during which he vowed to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

