MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) Foreign countries must not determine the future of Afghanistan, which should be a matter of domestic discussions, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday, amid the ongoing talks between the United States and the Taliban Islamist movement in the Qatari capital of Doha.

"Our future cannot be determined by foreign states, in capitals of our friends, enemies and neighbors. The fate of Afghanistan will be determined her, in our homeland. We do not want anyone to meddle in our affairs," Ghani said, as quoted by 1TV, after the Eid al-Adha prayer.

He pointed out that the September presidential election would be crucial for the future of Afghanistan.

The eighth round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States started last week in Doha.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has expressed optimism over the outcome of the talks that could allow Washington to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

The United States and its allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks, organized by al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), which was backed by the then Taliban-led government of Afghanistan.

The Taliban and the United States are trying to reach a peace deal to include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban that the country will not be used as a safe harbor for terrorists.