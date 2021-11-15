UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Food Crisis A 'legacy' Of Previous Government: Taliban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid.

The UN has warned that around 22 million Afghans or half the country will face an "acute" food shortage in the winter months due to the combined effects of drought caused by global warming and an economic crisis aggravated by the Taliban takeover.

"There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul.

He cited World Food Programme figures showing 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will be acutely malnourished by the end of the year, and said the previous US-backed government did not do enough to avert disaster.

"For twenty years, the health sector has remained dependent on foreign aid. No basic work has been done ... so the healthcare infrastructure and its resources could survive," he said.

