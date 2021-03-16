UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Former President Says Kabul Bus Explosions Aim To Undermine Peace Efforts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Afghanistan's Former President Says Kabul Bus Explosions Aim to Undermine Peace Efforts

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has strongly condemned the Monday bomb blasts in Kabul that targeted several buses, including one that was carrying staffers of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

Karzai called the attacks "a failed attempt by the enemies of Afghanistan's stability to undermine peace efforts.

"

According to the former president, one female staffer of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology was killed as a result of the bomb blasts, as well as another female worker from the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Earlier on Monday, local police said that over a dozen people were injured in the Monday explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul. The three bomb blasts all targeted buses in different parts of the city. A total of at least three people were killed, according to Afghan media reports.

