UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Future Up To Its People To Decide - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:01 AM

Afghanistan's Future Up to Its People to Decide - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

Afghans themselves should decide on the future of their country, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Wednesday, following a video call between the top diplomats of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghans themselves should decide on the future of their country, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Wednesday, following a video call between the top diplomats of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"The participants of the meeting underscored and expressed support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as their commitment to ensuring peace, security, national reconciliation, the principles of non-interference and the sustainable development on Afghanistan, that the country's future must be determined by its people," the press office said in a statement.

The sides mentioned that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan would serve the interests of its ethic groups and the global community, the statement added.

The countries also underscored the importance of mutual work in resolving common issues and strengthening cooperation in order to facilitate regional integration, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced an new interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia China Independence Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Government Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

33 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw ..

Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw cases from courts to resolve d ..

34 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 saves 16 people, recovers 10 vehicles ..

Rescue 1122 saves 16 people, recovers 10 vehicles from flash flood in Abbottabad ..

36 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Did Not Know in Advance of Ghani's Pl ..

Blinken Says Did Not Know in Advance of Ghani's Plans to Flee Afghanistan

40 seconds ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.