TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghans themselves should decide on the future of their country, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Wednesday, following a video call between the top diplomats of China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"The participants of the meeting underscored and expressed support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as their commitment to ensuring peace, security, national reconciliation, the principles of non-interference and the sustainable development on Afghanistan, that the country's future must be determined by its people," the press office said in a statement.

The sides mentioned that a stable and prosperous Afghanistan would serve the interests of its ethic groups and the global community, the statement added.

The countries also underscored the importance of mutual work in resolving common issues and strengthening cooperation in order to facilitate regional integration, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) announced an new interim government headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.