KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who was declared winner in September's disputed presidential election, has tasked a commission with preparing his inauguration ceremony, a source in the presidential palace told Sputnik.

"Next Thursday, February 27, there will be a presidential grand ceremony which will be attended by both internal and foreign guests," the source said.

Along with this, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah's Stability and Convergence electoral team is preparing for Abdullah's own inauguration ceremony but the exact time is not clear. Abdullah, who has decried the election as invalid due to fraud, has already started forming a parallel government and has appointed several of his own provincial governors.

"A commission was tasked with specifying how the ceremony would be conducted," Fazal Ahmad Manawi, a member of the Stability and Convergence team, told reporters.

Following the appointment of governors, a series of introductions of acting ministers will also be launched and Abdullah will be honored after that.

On Tuesday, Ghani was declared the winner of Afghanistan's presidential election after receiving 50.64 percent of the vote. The vote was held in late September, but the announcement of the results had been delayed several times.

The situation echoes the 2014 political crisis that came as a result of the presidential poll. The election also pitted Ghani against Abdullah, with the latter rejecting the results and prompting the United States to broker a power-sharing agreement between the two and the creation of the office of chief executive for Abdullah.