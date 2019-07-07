UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Ghani Condemns Taliban Attack In Ghazni City Amid Peace Talks In Doha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Afghanistan's Ghani Condemns Taliban Attack in Ghazni City Amid Peace Talks in Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday condemned a bombing attack by the Taliban movement in the country's central Ghazni city, stressing that it showed contradiction between the radical movement's words and deeds.

According to the spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Mayar, the blast killed 12 people and left 179 others injured. The attack came as Taliban officials and an Afghan non-government delegation are attending intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha on Sunday.

"Taliban with such terrorist attack showed contradiction between what they say and what they do. While they are talking peace in Qatar, their fighters are killing innocent people, including children and women, everyday," Ghani said in a statement condemning the attack.

The intra-Afghan talks follow the seventh round of negotiations between the Taliban and the United States that began last Sunday and one of the key goals of which is to agree on a timeline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

