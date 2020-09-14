Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell held a telephone conversation on Monday, during which the sides discussed the resumption of the intra-Afghan peace talks and the EU official's possible visit to Kabul, the presidential palace said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and EU High Representative on Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell held a telephone conversation on Monday, during which the sides discussed the resumption of the intra-Afghan peace talks and the EU official's possible visit to Kabul, the presidential palace said.

"President Ashraf Ghani in a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy today morning lauded EU's principled stance on supporting the peace process, values of the republic and a nationwide cease-fire in Afghanistan," Ghani's office wrote on Twitter.

Borrell, in turn, offered his condolences to the victims' families affected by the September 9 terrorist attack against Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul.

"The European Union will continue to support the preservation and strengthening of the values of the republic and the desired goal of an independent, united and democratic Afghanistan," the EU official was quoted as saying.

He added that he was going to visit the country at a suitable opportunity.

The landmark intra-Afghan peace talks started on Saturday in the Qatari capital of Doha after the government and Taliban successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement. Earlier on Monday, Ahmad Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team, said that the participants had reached some progress during the Sunday contact group session, as they discussed the schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues.