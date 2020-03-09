UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said during his inauguration ceremony on Monday that he will do everything possible for the development of Afghanistan and will engage in work with the cabinet in two weeks.

"I promise that I will do my best to help the development and development of Afghanistan. I will start working with the cabinet two weeks later and will also include the government structure," Ghani said in his inauguration speech.

