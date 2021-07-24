MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Friday he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden, who pledged further support for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

"This evening, I spoke with President Biden over a phone call. We discussed the evolving but continuing relationship between the two countries.

President Biden reassured me that support for the ANDSF will continue. We have confidence that they will protect & defend Afghanistan," Ghani said on Twitter.

The presidents also reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years, he added.