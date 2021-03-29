UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan's Ghani To Attend Heart Of Asia Conference During Trip To Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:00 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday will travel to neighboring Tajikistan, which is hosting the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process conference, the Presidential Palace said.

During his trip, Ghani will meet with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and other senior officials.

The Afghan leader will also be awarded an honorary doctorate.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process was established in 2011 and has been held annually in different countries. The conference gathers Afghanistan's neighbors and other regional powers and is aimed at stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan through cooperation with Kabul.

The ninth edition of the conference will take place in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

