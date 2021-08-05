MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will travel to Tehran on Thursday for the inauguration of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Notably, Ghani's visit abroad comes amid the intensifying armed confrontation between the Afghan government sources and the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia). On Tuesday, the militants attacked the residence of the Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi in Kabul.

The situation in Iran is also tense, as the inauguration ceremony will take place against the backdrop of a new wave of criticism targeting Tehran over its alleged role in the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman that killed two crew members.

Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States have stated that Iran was behind the attack, calling for an international response.

Nevertheless, the ceremony is expected to be attended by officials from 73 countries, including 10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, and 11 foreign ministers, as well as representatives of 11 international and regional organizations.

Iran held its presidential election on June 18, which resulted in Raisi emerging victorious with roughly 62% of the vote.