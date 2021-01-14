(@FahadShabbir)

Council member of Afganistan's Ghor province Ezzatullah Bek, who was accused of assassinating journalist Bismillah Adel Aimaq, has been killed in a clash with the Afghan security forces, a National Directorate of Security (NDS) source in the province told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Council member of Afganistan's Ghor province Ezzatullah Bek, who was accused of assassinating journalist Bismillah Adel Aimaq, has been killed in a clash with the Afghan security forces, a National Directorate of Security (NDS) source in the province told Sputnik on Thursday.

Aimaq, the managing editor of a local radio station, was killed in an attack on January 1. During an investigation into the murder, Abdul Aziz Abu Qadamah, who was arrested following the incident, confessed that he killed the journalist but noted that the attack was planned by Bek, the source said.

According to the source, the NDS forces were to arrest the official when the latter and his guards opened fire, which led to the clashes and Bek's death.