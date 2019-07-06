(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Kabul is "working hard" to prepare for implementation of a possible peace deal with Taliban movement, the newly appointed Afghan special representative and minister of state for peace affairs, Salam Rahimi, told Sputnik ahead of the upcoming intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha

Earlier in the day, an Afghan delegation departed from Kabul to attend the talks set for Sunday, which are expected to push the Afghan peace process forward. The meeting is co-sponsored by Germany and Qatar.

"We are in close coordination with involved parties, we are getting closer to peace and we are working hard to build capacity for implementing a peace deal with Taliban," Rahimi said.

Wahid Omar, the senior adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, expressed hope earlier in the day that a Primary peace deal between the confronting parties would be signed until September 1.

"We are working on a primary peace deal to be concluded before September 1," Omar said at a press conference in Kabul, noting that the anticipating deal would not mean halting peace efforts, as serious negotiations would start after September.

Ghafoor Ahmad Javed, the spokesman for the High Peace Council, noted that the Afghan delegation for the talks in Doha was not representing the country's government.

"The deployed delegation was personally invited, they are not representing the government," Javed said in a video messages sent to media outlets.

The 53-member delegation consists of more than ten women, who are senior officials, social activists and women's rights defenders.

The list of delegation members also includes representatives of Afghan media outlets, government officials, the High Peace Council and Afghan political parties.

Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed, told Sputnik that a group of 17 Taliban officials that was invited by Germany would attend the meeting.

Taliban's Qatar office said that the talks between the movement and the United States were resumed on Saturday, but were again put on pause due to the upcoming intra-Afghan meeting.

"The negotiations continued today [on Saturday] within special groups. The talks were paused for Sunday and Monday due to the intra-Afghan meeting and will be resumed on July 9," the Taliban's political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, wrote on Twitter Saturday.

Earlier, a source in the Taliban told Sputnik that Taliban and the United States might agree on a timeline for US troop withdrawal from the country, which was the core point of discussions so far.

The United States and the Taliban have been negotiating an agreement for US troop withdrawal and the Taliban's guarantees that Afghan soil would not be used to harbor members of the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.