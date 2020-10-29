Clashes took place between inmates of Afghanistan's Herat prison and the police, leaving eight people killed, the director of the prison, Maiwand Samadi, said on Thursda

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Clashes took place between inmates of Afghanistan's Herat prison and the police, leaving eight people killed, the director of the prison, Maiwand Samadi, said on Thursday.

Samadi told Afghan media that prisoners staying in the 5th block of the prison protested last night, and, as the riot turned violent, eight people were killed and 10 others wounded.

Samadi also said that the prison hospital and school had been burned.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Mohammadi, head of the ambulance at the Herat Regional Hospital, told Sputnik that eight dead bodies and 12 wounded people had been taken to the hospital.

According to Mohammadi, all those killed were prisoners.