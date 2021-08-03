(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, expressed the belief that Afghanistan's weak and ineffective central government is trying to survive at any cost despite the committed mistakes.

"We witness a situation where the weak and ineffective central government of Afghanistan is trying to survive at any cost despite the numerous administrative, political and other mistakes committed in the past few yeas. However, it should be noted that these mistakes were committed on the kind advice of their supporters and allies from across the ocean and from NATO countries," Kabulov said on Tuesday at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

The diplomat added that the Afghan people remain "the main victim" of these mistakes.