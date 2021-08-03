UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Ineffective Central Gov't Trying To Survive At Any Cost - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:54 PM

Afghanistan's Ineffective Central Gov't Trying to Survive at Any Cost - Russian Diplomat

Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, expressed the belief that Afghanistan's weak and ineffective central government is trying to survive at any cost despite the committed mistakes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, expressed the belief that Afghanistan's weak and ineffective central government is trying to survive at any cost despite the committed mistakes.

"We witness a situation where the weak and ineffective central government of Afghanistan is trying to survive at any cost despite the numerous administrative, political and other mistakes committed in the past few yeas. However, it should be noted that these mistakes were committed on the kind advice of their supporters and allies from across the ocean and from NATO countries," Kabulov said on Tuesday at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

The diplomat added that the Afghan people remain "the main victim" of these mistakes.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Olympic medallists hope success boosts popularity ..

Olympic medallists hope success boosts popularity of women's boxing

1 minute ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkot

Power shut down notice in sialkot

1 minute ago
 Biles made 'powerful statement', says former golf ..

Biles made 'powerful statement', says former golf prodigy Ko

4 minutes ago
 Biles trains on beam ahead of Olympics return

Biles trains on beam ahead of Olympics return

4 minutes ago
 Iran ultraconservative Raisi inaugurated as presid ..

Iran ultraconservative Raisi inaugurated as president

4 minutes ago
 UNSC 'deeply concerned' over Afghan situation, but ..

UNSC 'deeply concerned' over Afghan situation, but peacekeeping force not under ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.