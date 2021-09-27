UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:09 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) imposed a curfew in Jalalabad, the capital of the Afghan province of Nangarhar, where several deadly explosions took place over the past ten days, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The curfew prohibits the movement of vehicles without special documents, except for local security forces, and obliges residents who leave their homes due to work or illness during the hours of restriction to inform the relevant authorities, the source said.

The source did not specify the exact time of the nighttime restrictions.

The first of the recent explosions occurred in Jalalabad on September 18, leaving three people dead and 19 injured.

The next day, a Taliban member was injured by a blast at a bus station. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) took responsibility for these explosions, as reported by Al Arabiya broadcaster. Following the explosions, the Taliban-led government announced that they would conduct a counterterrorist operation on the outskirts of Jalalabad.

On September 22, several explosions and an armed attack occurred again in Jalalabad, which resulted in the death of five people, including two Taliban. The last explosion took place last Saturday, killing one person and injuring seven more. Thus far no organization has taken responsibility for the last two explosions.

