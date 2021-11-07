UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners To Carry Armed Passengers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The authorities of the Nangarhar province in Afghanistan prohibited rickshaw pullers from giving rides to armed people in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, the regional government said Sunday.

"Rickshaw runners will be forbidden from carrying armed people, and offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," the governor's office said in a statement.

The Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) were also ordered to desist from carrying guns in rickshaws. The governor called on citizens to inform security services on any armed people in rickshaws.

The movement announced a new interim government in early September, almost a month after the Taliban entered Kabul causing the government to collapse. The US troops left Afghanistan on August 31.

