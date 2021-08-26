UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Karzai, Abdullah Under House Arrest In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Afghanistan's Karzai, Abdullah Under House Arrest in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are effectively under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) took away their security teams, CNN reported, citing a source.

The Taliban also confiscated cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the movement, the source added.

According to CNN, the Taliban search Abdullah's home on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Hamid Karzai Russia

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun b ..

Emir of Qatar receives delegation led by Tahnoun bin Zayed

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recove ..

UAE announces 991 new COVID-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hour ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistani military to participate in Common Destin ..

Pakistani military to participate in Common Destiny 2021 Peacekeeping Exercise i ..

9 minutes ago
 TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to g ..

TAPI to benefit region with Afghanistan alone to get $1 billion transit royalty: ..

13 minutes ago
 UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs Wit ..

UK Police Arrest Man Over Injecting Foodstuffs With Needles at London Supermarke ..

13 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.