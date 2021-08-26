MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Ex-Afghan President Hamid Karzai, the High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are effectively under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) took away their security teams, CNN reported, citing a source.

The Taliban also confiscated cars of politicians who are currently at the mercy of the movement, the source added.

According to CNN, the Taliban search Abdullah's home on Wednesday.