Afghanistan's Khost Police Chief Killed In Roadside Bomb Explosion - Local Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:11 PM

Afghanistan's Khost Police Chief Killed in Roadside Bomb Explosion - Local Authorities

General Sayed Ahmad Babazai, the police chief of the Afghan Khost city, which is the capital of the eastern province of the same name, was killed overnight in a roadside bomb explosion in the Zinikhilo area, the Khost police headquarters said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) General Sayed Ahmad Babazai, the police chief of the Afghan Khost city, which is the capital of the eastern province of the same name, was killed overnight in a roadside bomb explosion in the Zinikhilo area, the Khost police headquarters said on Friday.

"In Khost Zinikhilo area, a bomb exploded near Khost police chief [General Sayed Ahmad Babazai] and killed him along with his secretary," the Khost police headquarters said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry confirmed the blast and added that the police chief was killed while a roadside bomb exploded on his vehicle.

Your Thoughts and Comments

