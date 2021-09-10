(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The last member of Afghanistan's Jewish community has left the country following the Taliban takeover, an Israeli-American businessman who organized his evacuation told AFP Thursday.

Zebulon Simentov began his journey out of Afghanistan on Friday and arrived in a "neighboring country" Wednesday, said Moti Kahana, who runs a US-based private security firm.