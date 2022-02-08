UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Neighbors To Hold Next Meeting In End Of March - Chinese Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Afghanistan's Neighbors to Hold Next Meeting in End of March - Chinese Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The next meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan will take place in person in Beijing at the end of March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Tuesday.

Wang and Amirabdollahian spoke on the phone to discuss the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, bilateral ties, the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal, the removal of US sanctions from Tehran, and the next meeting on Afghanistan.

"The Chinese foreign minister also touched on the successful holding of the second summit of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in Tehran, saying the third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors will be held in Beijing in person at the end of the next month and invited the Iranian foreign minister to attend the meeting," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a release after the call.

The first meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors was held on October 20, 2021 in Moscow. The second meeting followed on October 27 in Tehran.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. Since then, the country has been facing an economic crisis and criticism of the international community regarding violations of human rights and freedoms in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Iran Moscow China Nuclear Vienna Beijing Tehran March August September October Olympics From Government

Recent Stories

Govt takes various steps to control increasing num ..

Govt takes various steps to control increasing number of AIDs patients: Senate t ..

22 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

22 minutes ago
 Iranian President's Visit to Russia to Give Impetu ..

Iranian President's Visit to Russia to Give Impetus to Military Cooperation - Di ..

23 minutes ago
 Revenue of NHA increased by Rs 103 billion: Senate ..

Revenue of NHA increased by Rs 103 billion: Senate informed

23 minutes ago
 European stock markets mostly steady at open

European stock markets mostly steady at open

23 minutes ago
 College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID case ..

College, school closed in Khyber due to COVID cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>