MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The next meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan will take place in person in Beijing at the end of March, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian, on Tuesday.

Wang and Amirabdollahian spoke on the phone to discuss the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, bilateral ties, the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal, the removal of US sanctions from Tehran, and the next meeting on Afghanistan.

"The Chinese foreign minister also touched on the successful holding of the second summit of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in Tehran, saying the third meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors will be held in Beijing in person at the end of the next month and invited the Iranian foreign minister to attend the meeting," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a release after the call.

The first meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors was held on October 20, 2021 in Moscow. The second meeting followed on October 27 in Tehran.

In August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. Since then, the country has been facing an economic crisis and criticism of the international community regarding violations of human rights and freedoms in the country.