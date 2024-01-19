Afghanistan's Recovery Hinges On Int'l Aid, Reinstating Women's Rights: UNDP Report
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 09:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Economic recovery in Afghanistan hinges on international support for boosting productivity and reinstating women’s rights, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said in a new report released Friday.
The report paints a bleak picture of socio-economic conditions since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021, with the erosion of women's rights and a banking system near collapse, identified as major areas of concern.
The Afghan economy has not recovered from the cumulative 27 per cent shrinkage experienced since 2020 and appears to be stabilizing at a very low level of activity.
This is largely due to restrictions on the banking sector, disruptions in trade and commerce, weakened and isolated public institutions and almost no foreign investment and donor support for sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.
Public institutions, particularly in the economic sector, continue to lose technical expertise and capabilities, including women employees, which is further exacerbating the situation.
Although progress has been made in some areas - including in maintaining stability and security, and controlling opium production and illicit trade - it has not been enough to change the country’s trajectory.
Furthermore, the humanitarian and economic crises, as well as restrictions on women’s rights, have had a severe impact on the female population.
Women not only have limited access to public spaces, they also now consume less food and experience greater income inequality compared to men. The proportion of women working across all sectors has also dropped dramatically, from 11 per cent in 2022 to just six per cent this year.
The report also introduces the Subsistence-Insecurity Index (SII), which utilizes 17 non-monetary indicators across three dimensions to measure deprivation.
Nearly 70 per cent of Afghans are unable to fulfill their basic needs for food, healthcare, employment and other daily requirements, according to the index.
International assistance has been vital in Afghanistan. It has saved millions from starvation, prevented thousands of livelihoods and microenterprises from disappearing, and helped stave off economic collapse.
However, aid flows are declining at a time when an overwhelming majority of the population remains highly vulnerable, Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in the country, said.
“The assistance and efforts require complementary investment to stimulate the recovery of the private sector, financial system, and overall production capacity of the economy,” he said.
The report stressed the need to address challenges in the banking system, including the microfinance sector - crucial for supporting women-led micro and small enterprises, which have experienced a 60 per cent contraction since 2021.
Women’s economic participation must be at the forefront of any efforts aimed at addressing the crises in Afghanistan, UNDP said.
The agency called for integrating local economic development, resilience against shocks and robust private sector-led growth to sustain livelihoods.
It also called for a focus on lasting recovery and prioritizing the needs of all vulnerable Afghans, particularly women and girls.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US tech rally33 seconds ago
-
North Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'36 seconds ago
-
Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies39 seconds ago
-
Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 202452 seconds ago
-
In Davos, an Australian mining boss presses industries to go green56 seconds ago
-
Xavi's wounded Barca face tough test at Real Betis59 seconds ago
-
Egypt rally twice for Ghana draw after Salah injury blow11 minutes ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa11 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard11 minutes ago
-
Huthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack11 minutes ago
-
Egypt lose Salah to injury as Nigeria down AFCON hosts Ivory Coast21 minutes ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa21 minutes ago