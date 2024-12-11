Open Menu

Afghanistan's Refugees Minister Killed In Explosion: Govt Source

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Afghanistan's refugees minister killed in explosion: govt source

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Afghan minister for refugees was killed on Wednesday in an explosion at the ministry's offices in the capital Kabul, a government source told AFP.

"Unfortunately an explosion happened at the Ministry of Refugees and minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani has been martyred along with some of his colleagues," the official said, requesting not to be named.

Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani was the brother of Jalaluddin Haqqani, who founded the Haqqani network responsible for some of the most violent attacks during the Taliban's two-decade insurgency.

He was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the current interior minister.

