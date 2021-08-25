UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Saleh Blames Takeover On West's Permissiveness, Taliban Legitimization

Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president, who declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan, has listed a raft of reasons for eventual takeover of the country by the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), naming tolerance of the terror group's activities by the US and its allies and the legitimization of the movement via the Doha talks as key causes

"It's very clear that the Taliban were never under pressure; they used Pakistan as their support base. Not sanctuaries, the whole of Pakistan was at the service of Taliban. US tried to incentivise the Pakistani cooperation, to buy it; the more they paid, the more it emboldened the Pakistanis to provide more services and aid to the Taliban so the issue of a nuclear state sponsoring terrorism and insurgency against western allies in Afghanistan was never addressed," Saleh said in an interview with the Indian News18 broadcaster.

Inter-Afghan negotiations in the Qatari capital of Doha also legitimized the Taliban, who failed to fulfill their commitments and "fooled the entire international community," Saleh went on.

Among other reasons behind the fall of the Afghan government, he listed constant pressure and "blackmail" from the US on Kabul by threatening to cut aid and military presence unless it released prisoners in line with the US-Taliban deal; and weakness of the government itself, "who were not aware of the situation and took everything for granted."

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.

