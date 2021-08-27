MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the country's caretaker president, said on Friday that the Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia), was clearly connected with the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

"Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master," Saleh tweeted.

The caretaker president drew parallels between the IS terrorist group's link with the Taliban and Pakistan's connection with the Quetta Shura, a militant organization based in the Pakistani city of Quetta and consisted of the Taliban militants.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks. A source in the Afghan Ministry of Health told Sputnik that over 1,300 people had been injured in a series of terrorist attacks, with the death toll standing at 60 people.