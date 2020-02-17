Afghanistan's Second Vice President stressed the Afghan government fully supported negotiations between the United States and Taliban for durable peace, however emphasized on the importance of direct talks with the Afghan government as well

Islamabad , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):Afghanistan's Second Vice President stressed the Afghan government fully supported negotiations between the United States and Taliban for durable peace, however emphasized on the importance of direct talks with the Afghan government as well.

He said unfortunately, the constitutional political setup in Afghanistan after 2001, faced resistance from some anti-Afghan groups.

He called for a joint programme and mechanism with an oversight of the United Nations to facilitate repatriation of Afghan refugees through a planned process in a voluntary and gradual manner.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Afghan displacement could only be resolved through peace.

He acknowledged that Pakistan's generosity to Afghan refugees for four decades, had a cost in shape of impact on local economy, infrastructure, security and environment.

He commended Pakistan for allowing the Afghan refugees to open bank accounts and urged upon the donors for further development of resources to address the problems of a large number of refugees.

He recalled that as the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, almost 20 years ago, he was personally part of a collective extraordinary effort to support 3 million Afghans return home after years of exile.

Grandi said even today, Pakistan and Iran together continued to host 90 per cent of registered Afghan refugees globally � some 2.4 million people, and welcomed the constructive dialogue between the governments of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, in the framework of the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees, launched together with UNHCR in 2012.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said nearly three generations of Afghan refugees were sheltered in Pakistan for 40 years.

He said no state could tackle the problem of refugees alone and called upon the international community to join hands with Pakistan for a dignified return of Afghan refugees.

He said a joint global action was needed to share the burden of refugees with reinforced existing partnerships and enhanced social and economic participation.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said theconference jointly organized by Government of Pakistan and UNHCR was a testimony tothe commitment of both for an honourable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.