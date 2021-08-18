MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Afghanistan's first vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, who has proclaimed himself interim president after takeover by the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia), has no support among the country's citizens, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitriy Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Saleh declared himself a "legitimate caretaker president" in line with the constitution following the abdication of President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday. A military source in Kabul told Sputnik that same day that the forces aligned with Saleh had recaptured the Charikar area in Parwan Province north of Kabul from the Taliban.

"The Ghani regime was not just unpopular, it was hated by the ordinary people, which make up some 90% of the population. That is why nobody stood up for Saleh," Zhirnov said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul and causing Ghani to resign and flee abroad. The seizure of power resulted in thousands of Afghans trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.