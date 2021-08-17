Afghan TV channel TOLOnews on Tuesday resumed broadcasting of programs with female anchors after the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan, the channel's head of news, Miraqa Popal, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Afghan tv channel TOLOnews on Tuesday resumed broadcasting of programs with female anchors after the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan, the channel's head of news, Miraqa Popal, said.

The militants on Monday raided the broadcaster's compound, seizing all government-issued weapons.

"We resumed our broadcast with female anchors today," Popal tweeted.

Later in the day, Saad Mohseni, the head of Moby Group, which owns the channel, celebrated the fact that a female anchor interviewed a senior Taliban official.

"TOLOnews and the Taliban making history again: Abdul Haq Hammad, senior Taliban rep, speaking to our (female) presenter Beheshta earlier this morning. Unthinkable two decades ago when they were last in charge," Mohseni said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.