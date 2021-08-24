UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's UN Envoy Says Int'l Community Should Be Accountable For 'Dire' Situation

Afghanistan's UN Envoy Says Int'l Community Should Be Accountable for 'Dire' Situation

Afghanistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Nasir Ahmad Andisha, expressed the belief on Tuesday that the global community should be accountable for the dire situation on the ground, also pointing to numerous human rights abuses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Afghanistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, Nasir Ahmad Andisha, expressed the belief on Tuesday that the global community should be accountable for the dire situation on the ground, also pointing to numerous human rights abuses.

"The situation on the ground is uncertain and dire. It requires serious attention, responsibility and accountability. We witnessed a high number of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses, which are documented," Andisha told an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

