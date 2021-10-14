KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Electricity supply from Uzbekistan to Kabul and several other Afghan provinces has been halted due to technical problems, Afghanistan's state power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said in a statement on Wednesday.

The technical issues emerged in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, according to DABS.

"The technical staff is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the statement read.

Afghanistan relies on electricity imports from neighboring countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, which account for 80% of its power consumption.

After the Taliban (terrorist movement banned in Russia) took over Kabul in August and the US-backed Afghan government collapsed, they took power over the state energy utility, inheriting its debts, but have so far refused to pay off the creditors.

On October 4, the former head of DABS, Daud Noorzai, said that the supplies of electricity to the Afghan capital province of Kabul could be cut off by winter as the Taliban did not pay the bills to the Central Asian energy suppliers and did not resume collecting money for energy from the Afghan consumers.