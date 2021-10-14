UrduPoint.com

Afghanistan's Utility Reports Blackout In Kabul Due To Technical Issues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

Afghanistan's Utility Reports Blackout in Kabul Due to Technical Issues

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Electricity supply from Uzbekistan to Kabul and several other Afghan provinces has been halted due to technical problems, Afghanistan's state power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), said in a statement on Wednesday.

The technical issues emerged in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, according to DABS.

"The technical staff is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible," the statement read.

Afghanistan relies on electricity imports from neighboring countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, which account for 80% of its power consumption.

After the Taliban (terrorist movement banned in Russia) took over Kabul in August and the US-backed Afghan government collapsed, they took power over the state energy utility, inheriting its debts, but have so far refused to pay off the creditors.

On October 4, the former head of DABS, Daud Noorzai, said that the supplies of electricity to the Afghan capital province of Kabul could be cut off by winter as the Taliban did not pay the bills to the Central Asian energy suppliers and did not resume collecting money for energy from the Afghan consumers.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Electricity Russia Company Baghlan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Money August October From Government Asia

Recent Stories

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FMs of US, Israel; announ ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FMs of US, Israel; announces two new working groups on ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Alexander Schallenberg fo ..

UAE leaders congratulate Alexander Schallenberg for taking oath as Austria&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 ADP Happiness Patrol hosts Afghan family on tour o ..

ADP Happiness Patrol hosts Afghan family on tour of Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Africa offers significant potential for investment ..

Africa offers significant potential for investment and economic partnerships: DP ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.