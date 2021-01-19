UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan's Vice President Says 85% Of Population Support Execution Of Taliban Prisoners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

Afghanistan's Vice President Says 85% of Population Support Execution of Taliban Prisoners

The overwhelming majority of Afghans believe that captive Taliban members with a proven record of involvement in violence against the civilian population should be executed, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The overwhelming majority of Afghans believe that captive Taliban members with a proven record of involvement in violence against the civilian population should be executed, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Saleh called for executing the Taliban prisoners whose involvement in terrorist attacks and killings of civilians had been proven. Otherwise, he said, they would take the lack of punishment amid ongoing peace talks as a green light to commit more atrocities in the future.

"Over the past 24 hours, most major domestic news outlets and a number of global news outlets have covered the execution of terrorists. Our working group has been able to analyze and evaluate more than 20,000 comments and views. Eighty-five percent of the population supported the call for the execution of terrorists as a solution and as a lesson to the rest of the assassins," Saleh said in a statement.

According to the official, the remaining 15 percent of people who objected to the execution of Taliban prisoners had "fake identities and masked figures."

"So, I emphasize once again that the terrorists who are actually arrested and there is material and spiritual evidence against them should be executed.

I thank the people of Afghanistan and with dignity for their support of this declaration," Saleh said.

The fact that the Taliban reacted to the execution debate by threatening more massacres proves that the radical group has not given up on using insurgency against the civilian population as a political warfare tool, the Afghan vice president said.

According to Saleh, there are "dozens" of Taliban members in the Kabul custody who could now potentially face capital punishment for their direct involvement in the killing of civilians and journalists and indiscriminate bombings.

Tensions have escalated between the Afghan government and the Taliban in recent months despite them being engaged in US-brokered peace talks. Armed clashes take place almost daily in different parts of the country, leaving tens of fighters on both sides killed or taken hostage. The Taliban have denied being involved in violence against the civilian population, something they committed to under a pre-peace talks agreement last February.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul February Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

1 minute ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

1 minute ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

12 minutes ago

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

37 minutes ago

ST&IT department converted into E-office, digitali ..

47 seconds ago

Rs319.56 bn released for social sector uplift proj ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.