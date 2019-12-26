(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Amrullah Saleh, the number two in President Ashraf Ghani's team of the so-called State Builders and a hopeful for vice presidency, on Wednesday claimed that the reelected Afghan leader could get a higher percent of the vote as some 18,000 votes remained unaccounted and the decision on 86,000 more was still pending.

On Sunday, Afghanistan's election committee released the preliminary results of the presidential election that saw Ghani claim victory with 50.64 percent of the vote. His main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, came second with 39.52 percent.

"According to our information, our percentage is 55 percent ” the commission did not account for 86,000 valid votes which the commission scrutinized but had not yet issued a final verdict," Saleh said at a press conference.

According to the Afghan politician, 18,000 more votes were simply lost and must be investigated.

"Unless the fate of the 9,000 votes in the Nangarhar province is revealed and the vote count is reported by the provincial bodies to the center, we will not accept the outcome of the vote in Nangarhar," he added.

Saleh further claimed that the commission failed to account for all these votes due to being threatened and intimidated by Abdullah, the rival candidate. Ghani's ally said that he welcomed the preliminary results but wanted to make sure that no valid vote had been lost along the way.

Afghanistan held a presidential election on September 28. The announcement of the results has been postponed two months for an audit, with Abdullah's supporters blocking the commission's attempts to recount votes in seven provinces.