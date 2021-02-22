Afghans at 'Historically Rare Moment' When Peace Can be Secured by Political Means - Ghani

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Afghanistan has a historic opportunity to achieve a just and lasting peace through political means, President Ashraf Ghani said at the 46th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

"Achieving peace is our national quest. There is a national consensus on a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan in peace with itself and the world and capable of preserving and expanding the achievements of the past 20 years. We are at a historically rare moment when a just and lasting peace can be achieved through a political settlement," Ghani said.

He reaffirmed that "the Afghan people and the government have the commitment, conviction, and courage to demonstrate the sense of urgency required in such open moments.

"

The president at the same time noted the wave of violence against civilians that Afghanistan has witnessed despite the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

"Difficult choices will have to be made to move from being a battlefield of unrestricted warfare to a platform of an Asian roundabout and an international cooperation," he stated.

Ghani's speech comes as Kabul continues peace talks with the Taliban in Doha, which kicked off in September but have so far failed to put an end to the confrontation on the ground. The Joe Biden administration's ongoing review of the Trump-era deal with the Islamist movement has added uncertainty to the slow-moving process.