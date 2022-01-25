Afghans Call for Joint Effort to Resolve Crisis in Country at Norway Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Officials from the acting Afghan government and representatives of the Afghan diaspora met on Sunday in Norway's capital city of Oslo to share opinions about overcoming the crisis in the country, urging all Afghan citizens to work together, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

"They affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and emphasized that all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country," the statement said.

The participants also agreed that cooperation is the only solution to Afghanistan's problems and expressed the hope that such meetings can be held in the interests of the country, the statement said.

On Monday, the US envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, arrived in Oslo to discuss a dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with European and US officials alongside Afghan civil society and leadership of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism). The Afghan delegation, headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway a few days prior to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."