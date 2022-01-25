UrduPoint.com

Afghans Call For Joint Effort To Resolve Crisis In Country At Norway Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Afghans Call for Joint Effort to Resolve Crisis in Country at Norway Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Officials from the acting Afghan government and representatives of the Afghan diaspora met on Sunday in Norway's capital city of Oslo to share opinions about overcoming the crisis in the country, urging all Afghan citizens to work together, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

"They affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and emphasized that all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country," the statement said.

The participants also agreed that cooperation is the only solution to Afghanistan's problems and expressed the hope that such meetings can be held in the interests of the country, the statement said.

On Monday, the US envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, arrived in Oslo to discuss a dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with European and US officials alongside Afghan civil society and leadership of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism). The Afghan delegation, headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway a few days prior to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as "political, educational and economic issues."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Civil Society Norway Oslo Sunday All From Government Share

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

4 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

4 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

4 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

4 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.