Afghans condemn deadly terror attack in Kabul

(@FahadShabbir)

Afghans from all walks of life have described Wednesday's deadly bombing in Kabul that killed 14 people and injured 145 others, most of them civilians, as a horrible act

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Afghans from all walks of life have described Wednesday's deadly bombing in Kabul that killed 14 people and injured 145 others, most of them civilians, as a horrible act.

Four police and 10 civilians were killed and 145 others including 92 civilians were injured in the truck bomb, which the Taliban outfit claimed responsibility, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Several houses, buildings and a police station were also destroyed or badly damaged by the blast.

It was the fifth deadly blast in Kabul over the past nearly two weeks, with over 40 dead and over 200 others injured.

"Such attack is a coward terrorist one which kills civilians, goes against Islamic teachings and should be condemned," Kabul resident Mohammad Azam, 42, told Xinhua on Thursday.

The Taliban group in contact with media claimed its fighters targeted a recruitment center of security forces on Wednesday in Police District 6, Kabul city, killings dozens of security personnel.

However, Rahimi rejected Taliban's claim, saying only four police were killed in the bombing.

On Wednesday, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in separate statements termed the blast as a coward terrorist attack and condemned it in the strongest term.

Analyst Khan Mohammad Daneshjo said the Taliban outfit as part of new tactic attempts to target big cities including Kabul in a bid to gain an upper hand in the possible peace talks with the Afghan government.