UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan's Ex-President Says Trump's Remarks About 'Wiping Out Afghanistan' Insult Afghans

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:43 PM

Afghan's Ex-President Says Trump's Remarks About 'Wiping Out Afghanistan' Insult Afghans

The recent remarks about wiping Afghanistan "off the face of the earth" made by US President Donald Trump are a big insult to the Afghan people, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The recent remarks about wiping Afghanistan "off the face of the earth" made by US President Donald Trump are a big insult to the Afghan people, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump said during his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that he could wipe Afghanistan off the face of the earth in 10 days but decided not to do so as it would cause 10 million deaths. The statement caused outrage in Afghanistan with country's President Ashraf Ghani demanding clarification.

"The remarks were a big insult to Afghanistan people and are strongly condemned," Karzai said as quoted in a statement.

The former president has also expressed concern over US-Pakistani discussions on peace in Afghanistan.

The scandal broke as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Tuesday.

The envoy's visit is aimed at facilitating the Afghan peace process. During his visit, Khalilzad will discuss with Kabul the formation of a national negotiating team that can participate in intra-Afghan negotiations. The diplomat will then travel to Qatar's capital Doha to hold talks with the Taliban movement.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counter-terrorism operations across the country. Meanwhile, Kabul and the Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Hamid Karzai Scandal Russia Visit Trump Qatar Doha Ashraf Ghani From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Gulf Emiratisation Award deadline extended ..

43 minutes ago

DEWA to build 68 new 132/11kV substations worth AE ..

43 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Chinese Consul-General

43 minutes ago

CDA hands over 5 acres land to MCI for setting up ..

2 seconds ago

S.African power group Eskom gets $4.2-bln bailout

3 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to have modern airpor ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.