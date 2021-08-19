Afghans Hold Anti-Taliban Rally in Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Afghan community of Greece held a rally in Athens on Thursday demanding that the international community not recognize the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) as a legitimate authority in Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Some 500 people, including women and children, gathered in front of the Greek parliament building in central Syntagma Square.

Protesters held Afghan flags and posters with inscriptions such as "Freedom to Afghanistan," "Stop killing Afghanistan," "Do not support the Taliban," "Now we know that we cannot return home to Afghanistan, thanks to NATO, the EU, and the US.

" They also chanted "No to the Taliban" slogans.

One of the demonstrators told Sputnik that forced disappearances are on the rise in Afghanistan, with at least 80 people who used to fight against the Islamist movement gone missing. Female protesters lamented the absence of any protection for women's rights in Afghanistan.

Protesters also called for granting asylum to fleeing Afghans. A local community leader, Yonous Muhammadi, who participated in the rally, told Sputnik that a petition has been submitted to the EU mission in Greece appealing for help for Afghan refugees.